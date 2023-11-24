News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2023: IRBT, AMZN, VSTO

November 24, 2023 — 12:53 pm EST

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

In corporate news, iRobot (IRBT) shares soared past 37% after Reuters reported Thursday that Amazon.com (AMZN) is poised to receive unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of the company.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shares were rising almost 4% after it said late Wednesday it received an unsolicited proposal to merge with Colt CZ Group in a cash-and-stock deal.

