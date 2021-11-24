Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2021: JWN, GPS, GES, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.18% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently off by 0.89%.

Nordstrom (JWN) reported Q3 earnings of $0.39 per share, up from $0.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.56 per share on average. Shares of the department store chain were down more than 24% in recent trading.

Gap (GPS) declined by more than 20% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27, with no year-ago comparison. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Guess? (GES) gained more than 3% after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.62 per common share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.46.

