Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2021: GLBE, DADA, JWN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Global-e Online (GLBE) climbed over 14% after the cross-border e-commerce company Wednesday announced its purchase of rival Flow Commerce for $425 million in cash and up to $120 million in additional consideration based on the acquired company's performance. The deal is expected to expand Global-e's exclusive relationship with Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (SHOP), which will receive a warrant to buy up to $70 million in Global-e stock.

Dada Nexus (DADA) rose 6.3% after the Chinese ecommerce and deliveries platform late Tuesday said its Q3 net revenue increased 86% year-over-year to 1.69 billion renminbi ($264.5 million), topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.62 billion renminbi for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Nordstrom (JWN) dropped almost 29% after the retailer reported Q3 earnings of $0.39 per share, up from $0.34 per share during the year-ago period but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.56 per share profit. Net sales rose almost 18% year-over-year to $3.53 billion, also trailing the $3.54 billion Street view.

