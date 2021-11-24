Markets
GIS

Consumer Sector Update for 11/24/2021: GIS,GLBE,DADA,JWN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.3%.

In company news, General Mills (GIS) was 0.3% lower, giving back a small morning gain that followed the food conglomerate announced plans to sell its European dough businesses, including its Knack & Back and Jus-Rol brands and private-label brands, to food specialist company Cerelia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nordstrom (JWN) dropped over 29% after the retailer reported Q3 earnings of $0.39 per share, up from $0.34 per share during the year-ago period but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.56 per share profit. Net sales rose almost 18% year-over-year to $3.53 billion, also trailing the $3.54 billion Street view.

Among advancers, Dada Nexus (DADA) rose 8.7% after the Chinese ecommerce and deliveries platform late Tuesday said its Q3 net revenue increased 86% year-over-year to 1.69 billion renminbi ($264.5 million), topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.62 billion renminbi for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Global-e Online (GLBE) climbed over 16% after the cross-border e-commerce company Wednesday announced its purchase of rival Flow Commerce for $425 million in cash and up to $120 million in additional consideration based on the acquired company's performance. The deal is expected to expand Global-e's exclusive relationship with Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (SHOP), which will receive a warrant to buy up to $70 million in Global-e stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIS GLBE DADA JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular