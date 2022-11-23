Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MANU,YMM,JWN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to a revised 56.8 reading for November, up from a preliminary 54.7 reading and topping market expectations looking for a 55 final reading this month.

In company news, Manchester United (MANU) rose over 19% on Wednesday trading, nearly matching a 15% advance during Tuesday's US session, after the Glaser family confirmed they were exploring a potential sale of their majority stake in the UK Premier League soccer franchise. Executive board chairmen Evram and Joel Glazer - who together with other family members hold a combined 97% of the club's total voting power - also will consider new investments or other transactions as part of their strategic review, according to a company statement late Tuesday.

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) raced nearly 14% higher after the Chinese trucking and logistics e-commerce platform late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 0.46 Chinese renminbi ($0.07) per American depositary share, more than doubling the 0.19-per-ADS analyst mean, while net revenue increased 46% over year-ago levels to 1.81 billion renminbi, also exceeding the 1.7 billion renminbi Street view.

Nordstrom (JWN) fell 3.5% after the department-store chain late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, nearly halving a $0.39 per share adjusted profit during the same period last year, while net sales dropped 2.9% to $3.55 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a normalized Q3 net income of $0.15 per share on $3.49 billion in sales.

