Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: JWN, SECO, AMBO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.03%.

Nordstrom (JWN) was slipping past 8% after it reported on-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, down from $0.39 in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting $0.15.

Secoo Holding (SECO) was up more than 3% after it reported a plan to change the ratio of its American depositary shares to its Class A ordinary shares to a new ratio of one ADS to five Class A ordinary shares from the current ratio of two ADSs to one Class A ordinary share, effective on or about Monday.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) was gaining more than 7% after saying it has agreed to sell its subsidiaries to Clover Wealth for $12 million in cash.

