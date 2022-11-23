Markets
JWN

Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: JWN, SECO, AMBO, XLP, XLY

November 23, 2022 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.03%.

Nordstrom (JWN) was slipping past 8% after it reported on-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.20 per share, down from $0.39 in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting $0.15.

Secoo Holding (SECO) was up more than 3% after it reported a plan to change the ratio of its American depositary shares to its Class A ordinary shares to a new ratio of one ADS to five Class A ordinary shares from the current ratio of two ADSs to one Class A ordinary share, effective on or about Monday.

Ambow Education Holding (AMBO) was gaining more than 7% after saying it has agreed to sell its subsidiaries to Clover Wealth for $12 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JWN
SECO
AMBO
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.