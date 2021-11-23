Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2021: GENI, URBN, BURL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Genius Sports (GENI) dropped almost 31% after the sports data and wagering company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.37 per share compared with a $0.03 per share loss during the September quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ looking for a $0.12 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) declined 8.9% after the apparel chain warned it may experience elevated inventories during its current Q4 ending Jan. 31 after responding to production and transportation disruptions by placing earlier inventory positions in lower-risk product categories.

Burlington Stores (BURL) rose 9.1% after the discount clothing retailer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.36 per share, up from $0.29 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.27 per share adjusted profit. Net sales grew 37.7% during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 30 over year-ago levels to $2.3 billion, also topping the $2.25 billion analyst mean.

