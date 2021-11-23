Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2021: BBY, URBN, XPEV

Consumer stocks were marginally higher ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged.

Best Buy (BBY) slumped more than 14% after the retailer reported higher earnings and revenue in fiscal Q3. The company also said that it expects comparable sales to drop as much as 2% or to grow as much as 1% in Q4 compared with the Street projection for a 0.5% decline.

In other company news, Xpeng (XPEV) shares were up more than 5% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a narrower loss as revenue climbed in Q3.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) dropped more than 10% after the lifestyle retailer reported higher Q3 results while same-store sales declined in the mid-single-digit range during the quarter.

