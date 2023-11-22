News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2023: GES, JACK, URBN, XLP, XLY

November 22, 2023

MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

Guess? (GES) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.49 per share, up from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61. Guess? was nearly 13% in recent premarket activity.

Jack in the Box (JACK) was nearly 4% lower after it reported Q4 operating earnings of $1.09 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.15.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. Urban Outfitters was nearly 7% lower pre-bell.

