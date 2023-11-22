Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2023: CALM, GES, UAL

Consumer stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.4%.

In corporate news, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) said Wednesday it's assessing its appeal options after a jury in an Illinois federal court Tuesday found the company and another egg producer liable for allegedly conspiring to inflate egg product prices by limiting supply. Cal-Maine shares fell 1.8%.

Guess? (GES) shares tumbled almost 9% after the company posted fiscal Q3 financial results that were below analysts' expectations.

United Airlines (UAL) is considering using its passenger data to launch targeted ads that could appear on its in-flight entertainment system or on the app that customers use to book tickets, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. United Airlines rose 2.2%.

