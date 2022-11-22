Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ANF, BBY, BURL, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were moving higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.5%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch was rallying past 18% recently.

Best Buy (BBY) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $2.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.02. Best Buy was recently gaining over 9% in value.

Burlington Stores (BURL) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, down from $1.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52. Burlington Stores was recently up more than 10%.

