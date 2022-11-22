Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: AEO,BURL,WMG,BBY

Consumer stocks were ending higher Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) and ahead 1.0%.

In company news, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) added nearly 18% after the apparel retailer reported Q3 net income of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year and doubling up the two-analyst mean expecting $0.21 per share. Total net revenue also fell 3% from the year-ago period, dropping to $1.24 billion during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 but also topping the $1.21 billion consensus call.

Burlington Stores (BURL) climbed more than 19% after the clothier raised the bottom of its FY22 earnings forecast to a new range of $3.77 to $4.07 per adjusted share from its prior guidance of between $3.70 and $4.30 while straddling the consensus on Capital IQ for a $4.01 per share profit.

Warner Music (WMG) gained almost 15% after blowing past Wall Street forecasts with its fiscal Q4 results, earning $0.28 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on EPS of $0.05 during the prior-year period and more than doubling the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting $0.12. Total revenue grew 9% year-over-year, rising to $1.5 billion and also exceeding the $1.41 billion analyst mean.

Best Buy (BBY) rose over 12% after the consumer electronics retailer beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results and said it expects its FY23 same-store sales to decline less than its previously forecast and also less than Wall Street is expecting. Adjusted net income fell to $1.38 per share during the three months ended Oct. 29 compared with its normalized EPS of $2.08 during the last year but still topping the view on Capital IQ by $0.36 per share.

