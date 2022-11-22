Markets
AEO

Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: AEO,BURL,WMG,BBY

November 22, 2022 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were ending higher Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) and ahead 1.0%.

In company news, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) added nearly 18% after the apparel retailer reported Q3 net income of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year and doubling up the two-analyst mean expecting $0.21 per share. Total net revenue also fell 3% from the year-ago period, dropping to $1.24 billion during the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29 but also topping the $1.21 billion consensus call.

Burlington Stores (BURL) climbed more than 19% after the clothier raised the bottom of its FY22 earnings forecast to a new range of $3.77 to $4.07 per adjusted share from its prior guidance of between $3.70 and $4.30 while straddling the consensus on Capital IQ for a $4.01 per share profit.

Warner Music (WMG) gained almost 15% after blowing past Wall Street forecasts with its fiscal Q4 results, earning $0.28 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on EPS of $0.05 during the prior-year period and more than doubling the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting $0.12. Total revenue grew 9% year-over-year, rising to $1.5 billion and also exceeding the $1.41 billion analyst mean.

Best Buy (BBY) rose over 12% after the consumer electronics retailer beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results and said it expects its FY23 same-store sales to decline less than its previously forecast and also less than Wall Street is expecting. Adjusted net income fell to $1.38 per share during the three months ended Oct. 29 compared with its normalized EPS of $2.08 during the last year but still topping the view on Capital IQ by $0.36 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEO
BURL
WMG
BBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.