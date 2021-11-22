Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2021: STZ, MNST, LUB, NIU, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was climbing by 0.07% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.69%.

Monster Beverage (MNST) has approached Constellation Brands (STZ) about a possible combination, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter. Constellation Brands was almost 2% higher in recent trading.

Luby's (LUB) was up nearly 2% after saying investors will likely receive an extra $0.87 per share from an upcoming distribution of assets by the one-time restaurant company.

Niu Technologies (NIU) posted Q3 earnings of 1.15 renminbi ($0.18) per American depositary share, up from 1.01 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of 1.65 renminbi per ADS. Niu Technologies was recently slipping past 5%.

