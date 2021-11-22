Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2021: FRG, NIO, METX

Consumer stocks were rising, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Monday climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Franchise Group (FRG) jumped 9.3% after the retailer said it has completed its $580 million acquisition of home-furnishings chain WS Badcock, which Franchise Group is expecting to add at least $0.50 per share to its non-GAAP FY22 earnings.

NIO (NIO) rose 8.8% after the electric vehicles manufacturer late Friday said it completed its $2 billion offering of more than 53 million American depositary shares at an average of $37.53 apiece, with the company expecting to use the net proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Meten Holding (METX) shares declined 7.1% after the English language training company reported a 36.9% decline in Q3 revenue from the September quarter last year at 187.9 renminbi ($29.2 million) and trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for 207.8 million renminbi in revenue. It non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased 365% year-over-year to 170.8 million renminbi, also lagging the 78.2 million renminbi analyst call.

