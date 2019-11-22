Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, HIBB, JWN, WSM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.20%

MCD: +0.33%

DIS: +0.31%

CVS: flat

KO: +0.21%

Most top consumer stocks were gaining during pre-market trading Friday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was up more than 23%. The company reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 up from $0.14 a year ago and surpassing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.15.

(+) Nordstrom (JWN) shares rose more than 8% after the firm tightened its earnings forecast for fiscal 2020. The company now expects net income to be in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 versus a previous estimate of $3.25 to $3.50.

(-) Williams-Sonoma (WSM) declined more than 4% after reporting Q3 net income of $1.02, in line with Street forecast and up 7.4% from $0.95 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular