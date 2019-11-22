Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, HIBB, JWN, WSM

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.20%

MCD: +0.33%

DIS: +0.31%

CVS: flat

KO: +0.21%

Most top consumer stocks were gaining during pre-market trading Friday.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was up more than 23%. The company reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 up from $0.14 a year ago and surpassing the Capital IQ estimate of $0.15.

(+) Nordstrom (JWN) shares rose more than 8% after the firm tightened its earnings forecast for fiscal 2020. The company now expects net income to be in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 versus a previous estimate of $3.25 to $3.50.

(-) Williams-Sonoma (WSM) declined more than 4% after reporting Q3 net income of $1.02, in line with Street forecast and up 7.4% from $0.95 per share.

