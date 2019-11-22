Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2019: JWN,HIBB,TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.20%

MCD +0.30%

DIS +1.04%

CVS +0.47%

KO +0.18%

Consumer stocks were declining in Friday trading, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping around 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Nordstrom (JWN) climbed nearly 12% after the department-store retailer said it earned $0.81 per share during its Q3 ended Nov. 2, more than doubling its $0.40 per share profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share. It also raised its FY19 earnings forecast by $0.05 on the low end of its prior guidance, now expecting net income this year in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) rose 15% after the retailer reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q3 ended Nov. 2 and raised its FY20 earnings forecast above analyst estimates. The company now is projecting net income for the current fiscal year ending in January to a range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

(-) Tesla (TSLA) dropped almost 6% after the electric vehicle company lat Thursday unveiled its $39,900 "Cybertruck." The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range. It is slated to start production next year. It was widely reported that two windows in the "armor glass" of the truck cracked when a steel ball was thrown at them during the event.

