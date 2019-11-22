Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2019: FUV,JWN,HIBB,TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were ending mixed Friday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Arcimoto (FUV) fell almost 29% after the maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles earlier Friday priced an $8.1 million public offering of 5 million common shares at $1.80 apiece, or 20% under Thursday's closing price. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds to pay down $3.3 million owned on a 10% senior secured convertible note and paying another $300,000 to extend the maturity of the note until June 27.

In other sector news:

(+) Hibbett Sports (HIBB) rose 14.5% after the retailer reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q3 ended Nov. 2 and raised its FY20 earnings forecast above analyst estimates. The company now is projecting net income for the current fiscal year ending in January to a range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

(+) Nordstrom (JWN) climbed over 10% after the department-store retailer said it earned $0.81 per share during its Q3 ended Nov. 2, more than doubling its $0.40 per share profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share. It also raised its FY19 earnings forecast by $0.05 on the low end of its prior guidance, now expecting net income this year in a range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

(-) Tesla (TSLA) dropped 6% after the electric vehicle company late Thursday unveiled its $39,900 "Cybertruck." The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range. It is slated to start production next year.

