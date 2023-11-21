News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/21/2023: BURL, LOW, BBY, XLP, XLY

November 21, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.04% lower and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently up 0.02%.

Burlington Stores (BURL) was gaining over 15% in value after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98.

Lowe's (LOW) was declining by nearly 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings sales of $20.47 billion, down from $23.48 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $20.86 billion.

Best Buy (BBY) was nearly 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $1.38 a year earlier.

