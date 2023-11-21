News & Insights

Markets
BURL

Consumer Sector Update for 11/21/2023: BURL, DKS, LOW

November 21, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

Redbook US same-store sales jumped 3.4% year over year during the week ended Nov. 18, after a 3% increase in the previous week, due to cooler weather and promotional Thanksgiving sales.

In corporate news, Burlington Stores (BURL) jumped past 20% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS) fiscal Q3 results unexpectedly increased from last year as the company benefited from a strong back-to-school season, helping it lift its full-year earnings guidance. Its shares rose 4.1%.

Lowe's (LOW) shares were shedding 2.8%. The company cut its forecast for full-year sales on Tuesday as its do-it-yourself segment missed expectations in the most recent quarter.

