Consumer Sector Update for 11/21/2023: ANGH, BURL, DKS, LOW

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales jumped 3.4% year over year during the week ended Nov. 18, after a 3% increase in the previous week, due to cooler weather and promotional Thanksgiving sales.

In corporate news, Anghami (ANGH) shares soared past 68%. The company and OSN+, a portal for streaming content, agreed to combine.

Burlington Stores (BURL) jumped past 21% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS) fiscal Q3 results unexpectedly increased from last year as the company benefited from a strong back-to-school season, helping it lift its full-year earnings guidance. Its shares rose 3.1%.

Lowe's (LOW) shares were shedding 3.1%. The company cut its forecast for full-year sales on Tuesday as its do-it-yourself segment missed expectations in the most recent quarter.

