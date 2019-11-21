Consumer Sector Update for 11/21/2019: WMT,BERY,GSX,IPAR

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.45%

MCD -0.89%

DIS -0.04%

CVS +0.03%

KO -0.30%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower late Thursday, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.4% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping more than 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Walmart (WMT) was narrowly higher in late-afternoon trade. The Mexican government Wednesday said it helped 10 of its citizens injured in an August 3 shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, file suit in the United States contending the retail giant failed to take reasonable efforts to protect customers from the attack. Eight Mexican citizens were killed and another eight wounded during the store shooting. Fourteen Americans also died in the attack where the alleged shooter reportedly told police he was trying to kill as many Mexicans as possible.

In other sector news:

(+) GSX Techedu (GSX) climbed more than 13% after the Chinese online for-profit educator priced an upsized public offering of 18 million American depositary shares previously held by selected investors at $14 each, or 3.9% below Wednesday's closing price. Underwriters also received a 30-day option to buy up to 2.7 million additional ADS from the selling shareholders.

(+) Berry Global Group (BERY) rose almost 11% on Thursday after the consumer packaging company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.90 per share, unchanged from the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus.

(-) Inter Parfums (IPAR) fell over 11% after the fragrance company set its initial FY20 guidance, projecting net income of around $2.00 per share on $742 million in revenue, below the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.17 per share profit next year on $764.40 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.