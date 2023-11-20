Consumer Sector Update for 11/20/2023: SHOT, SNES, MGM, AMZN

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Safety Shot (SHOT) shares jumped 35%. The company on Monday announced the West Coast launch of its patented beverage that accelerates the body's break-down of alcohol.

SenesTech (SNES) shares jumped 22% after it said Monday it renewed and expanded a distribution deal with DIY Pest Control to include its Evolve rodent fertility control product.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) workers at one of its Detroit casinos rejected a proposed five-year labor deal and will continue with their strike, Reuters reported Monday, citing union officials. MGM shares were adding 1.5%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) drivers protested outside its DXH5 warehouse in Chicago, voicing concerns about the company's allegedly unfair labor practices, the Teamsters union said Monday. Amazon shares were rising 0.6%.

