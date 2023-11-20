News & Insights

Markets
SHOT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/20/2023: SHOT, SNES, MGM, AMZN

November 20, 2023 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Safety Shot (SHOT) shares jumped 35%. The company on Monday announced the West Coast launch of its patented beverage that accelerates the body's break-down of alcohol.

SenesTech (SNES) shares jumped 22% after it said Monday it renewed and expanded a distribution deal with DIY Pest Control to include its Evolve rodent fertility control product.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) workers at one of its Detroit casinos rejected a proposed five-year labor deal and will continue with their strike, Reuters reported Monday, citing union officials. MGM shares were adding 1.5%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) drivers protested outside its DXH5 warehouse in Chicago, voicing concerns about the company's allegedly unfair labor practices, the Teamsters union said Monday. Amazon shares were rising 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOT
SNES
MGM
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.