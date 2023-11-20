Consumer Sector Update for 11/20/2023: PARA, AAL, CCEP

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell on Monday. The SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was down 0.2%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Stock ETF (XLY) was marginally higher.

In company news, Paramount (PARA) on Friday disclosed the pricing terms for its tender offers to purchase up to $540.9 million of its 4% senior notes due 2026, 2.9% senior notes due 2027, and 3.375% senior notes due 2028. The company's shares were up 1.4%.

American Airlines Group (AAL) was down 0.3% after its American Airlines unit said late Friday it priced an offering of $1 billion of its 8.50% senior secured notes due 2029, upsized by $250 million from the previously announced offering.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) was down 0.1% after it and Aboitiz Equity Ventures said Monday they entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines from Coca-Cola (KO).

