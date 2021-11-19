Consumer Sector Update for 11/19/2021: GTEC,NKE,FTCH,AQB

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Greenland Technologies Holding's (GTEC) was more than 73% higher, easing from a 108% surge earlier Friday, after announcing the launch of its GEL-1800 electric front-end loader, marking the debut of its second vehicle line following the prior launch of its electric lithium forklifts.

Nike (NKE) rose 2% after the athletic apparel company overnight raised its quarterly cash dividend by 11% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.305 per share.

Among decliners, Farfetch (FTCH) dropped almost 15% after overnight reporting a 33.1% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $582.6 million but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the fashion apparel retailer to generate $591.3 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept 30. Digital gross merchandise value increased 23% over year-ago levels but also trailed the company's August outlook expecting 30% growth.

AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) fell almost 19% after the fish-farming company late Thursday priced a secondary offering of 11.2 million shares previously owned by several institutional investors affiliated with Third Security at $2.10 each, or 32.7% under its last closing price.

