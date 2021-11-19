Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/19/2021: FL, POST, DDS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.28% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.10% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.37. Foot Locker was slipping past 6% in recent trading.

Post Holdings (POST) was retreating by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, down from $0.83 per share a year earlier. A single analyst in a Capital IQ survey projected EPS of $0.97.

Dillard's (DDS) was gaining more than 3% as its board set a special dividend of $15 per share, payable on Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29.

