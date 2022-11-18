Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2022: ROST,MATW,FTCH

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Ross Stores (ROST) rose over 11% after the apparel retailer exceeded Wall Street expectations with its Q3 top- and bottom-line results and also raised its FY23 earnings forecast above analyst estimates. It now sees net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $4.21 to $4.34 per share, up from $3.84 to $4.12 per share previously and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $4.02 per share.

Matthews International (MATW) gained 8.4% after the consumer brand services company late Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30 compared with year-ago levels and that also topped the two-analyst consensus calls. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.82 per share, up from $0.80 per share last year, while consolidate sales increased 9.5% year-over-year, reaching $457.1 million. The Street was at $0.72 per share and $419.2 million, respectively.

Farfetch (FTCH) declined almost 18% after the luxury apparel e-commerce company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.24 per share, missing analyst estimates looking for a $0.20 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, while revenue for the e-commerce company increased 1.9% to $593.4 million, also coming up shy of the $596.6 million Street view.

