Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2022: ROST, FL, JD, XLY, XLP

November 18, 2022 — 09:08 am EST

Consumer stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.7% recently.

Ross Stores (ROST) reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1 per diluted share, down from $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.82. Ross Stores was rallying past 16% in recent market activity.

Foot Locker (FL) was advancing by more than 13% even after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per diluted share, down from $1.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12.

JD.com (JD) was over 3% higher after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 6.27 Chinese renminbi ($0.88) per diluted American depositary share, up from 3.16 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 4.46 renminbi.

