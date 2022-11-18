Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2022: LYV, ROST, MATW, FTCH

Consumer stocks were ending higher Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) gaining 0.3%.

In company news, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) was dropping 7.4% ahead of closing bell, earlier sinking more than 9% to its lowest price since November 2020, following reports the US Justice Department has started an anti-trust probe into the concerts promotor and its Tickermaster subsidiary. Antitrust staff members at the federal agency have been contacting music venues and other industry players in recent months about the company's practices and the "wider dynamics" of the concert business, two people with knowledge of the matter told the New York Times.

Farfetch (FTCH) declined almost 12% after the luxury apparel e-commerce company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.24 per share, missing analyst estimates looking for a $0.20 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, while revenue for the e-commerce company increased 1.9% to $593.4 million, also coming up shy of the $596.6 million Street view.

To the upside, Matthews International (MATW) gained 8.6% after the consumer brand services company late Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30 compared with year-ago levels and that also topped the two-analyst consensus calls.

Ross Stores (ROST) rose over 10% after the apparel retailer exceeded Wall Street expectations with its Q3 top- and bottom-line results and also raised its full-year earnings forecast above analyst estimates. It now sees net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 in a range of $4.21 to $4.34 per share, up from $3.84 to $4.12 per share previously and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $4.02 per share.

