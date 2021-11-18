Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2021: VIPS,M,BJ,VSCO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.0%.

In company news, Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) fell hard on Thursday, at one point sinking almost 20% to its lowest share price since November 2013 to $9.81 per American depositary share, after the Chinese online retailer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of 1.50 renminbi ($0.23) per ADS, down from 2.01 renminbi per ADS during the September quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 1.53 renminbi per ADS profit, excluding one-time items.

To the upside, Macy's (M) rose over 21% after the department-store chain swung to an adjusted profit of $1.23 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 30, crushing the $0.33 per share Street view, as net sales grew 36.3% year-over-year to $5.44 billion, exceeding the $5.23 billion analyst mean. It also raised its FY22 earnings and sales forecasts above consensus expectations and the retailer disclosed plans for a curated digital marketplace expanding its range of categories and brands.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) climbed almost 20% after the warehouse retailer Thursday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.91 per share on $4.26 billion in total sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.81 per share and $3.93 billion, respectively. The company also authorized a new $500 million share buyback program running through January 2025.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was nearly 15% higher after the apparel chain said it earned $0.81 per share during its Q3 ended Oct. 30, excluding one-time items, down from $0.82 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.70 per share adjusted profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

