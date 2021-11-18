Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2021: M, JD, BABA, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.30% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.56% higher.

Macy's (M) was climbing past 13% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.33. The company also said Thursday it plans to launch a digital marketplace in the second half of 2022.

JD.com (JD) posted Q3 adjusted earnings of 3.16 renminbi ($0.49) per American depositary share, down from 3.42 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of 2.02 renminbi. JD.com was recently gaining more than 5%.

Alibaba Group (BABA) was declining by more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of 11.20 renminbi ($1.75) per American depository share, down from 17.97 renminbi a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of 12.44 renminbi.

