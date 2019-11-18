Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2019: SMRT, MANU, EL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.98%

MCD +0.17%

DIS +1.72%

CVS +1.00%

KO +0.66%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in late trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.5% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Stein Mart (SMRT) climbed over 8% on Monday after the apparel retailer said it was starting a fine jewelry department at 51 of its stores and online and expanding to all of its stores next year. The Stein Mart Jewel Box collection will feature jewelry ranging in price from $200 to $5,000 and between 40% to 60% off competitors' prices, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Estee Lauder Companies (EL) was nearly 1% higher in late Monday trade after the cosmetics company said it has acquired the remaining two-thirds of Korean-based beauty company Have & Be Co. it did not already own. The Korean firm is valued at around $1.7 billion, it said.

(+) Manchester United (MANU) rose fractionally on Monday after the English professional soccer club reported an adjusted fiscal Q1 profit of $0.03 per share, down from non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ forecast projecting a net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue grew just 0.3% over year-ago levels to GBP135.4 million but also exceeded the GBP131.8 million Street view.

