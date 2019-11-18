Consumer Sector Update for 11/18/2019: NIO, F, EL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.11%

MCD: +0.12%

DIS: +0.23%

CVS: +0.13%

KO: +0.15%

Consumer giants were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Nio (NIO), which was climbing by more than 4% after naming Wei Feng as its new CFO, succeeding Louis Hsieh, who resigned from the post in October.

(+) Ford Motor (F) was up more than 1% after unveiling an all-electric Mustang SUV model over the weekend.

In other sector news:

(=) Estee Lauder Companies (EL) was flat after saying it acquired the remaining two-thirds of Korean-based beauty company Have & Be Co. that it does not already own. The Korean firm is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

