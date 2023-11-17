News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2023: GPS, SPB, JZXN

November 17, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.9%.

In corporate news, Gap (GPS) shares surged 29% after the retailer late Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Spectrum Brands (SPB) said sales in the current fiscal year may drop on annual basis. Its shares tumbled 12%.

Jiuzi (JZXN) shares fell 3.4% after the company was notified by Nasdaq it's no longer in compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid requirement.

MTNewswires
