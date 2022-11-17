Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2022: M, BABA, BJ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreated 1.9%.

Macy's (M) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, down from $1.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19. Macy's was rallying past 7% recently.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 12.92 renminbi ($1.82) per diluted American depositary share, up from 11.20 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast 11.60 renminbi per share. Alibaba was down more than 2% recently.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, up from $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84. BJ's Wholesale Club trading slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.