Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2022: GLBE, BOWL, CRMT

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.1%.

In company news, Global-e Online (GLBE) fell almost 14% after the Israeli e-commerce company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.41 per share, more than doubling its $0.19 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.30 per share loss during the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 79% over year-ago levels to $105.6 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $4.7 million.

Bowlero (BOWL) was sinking 6% after late Wednesday reporting normalized Q3 net income of $7.2 million, more than halving its $15.6 million profit during the same quarter last year.

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) was over 5% lower, paring a more than 20% slump earlier Thursday to its lowest price since April 2020, after overnight reporting Q2 net income of $0.48 per share, down from $3.41 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the four-analyst mean expecting the vehicle retailer to earn $2.17 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.