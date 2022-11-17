Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2022: BBWI,GLBE,BOWL,CRMT

Consumer stocks were ending mostly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.7%.

In company news, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) rose over 25% after the retail chain beat Wall Street expectations with its Q3 results and also increased its FY22 earnings forecast above the analyst consensus. The company is now projecting net income in a range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $2.70 to $3.00 per share and topping the revised Capital IQ mean looking for a $2.93 per share profit this year.

America's Car-Mart (CRMT) turned 2.6% higher, reversing a more than 20% slump to its lowest price since April 2020, after reporting Q2 net income of $0.48 per share, down from $3.41 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the four-analyst mean expecting the vehicle retailer to earn $2.17 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31.

To the downside, Bowlero (BOWL) was sinking 1.3% after late Wednesday reporting normalized Q3 net income of $7.2 million, more than halving its $15.6 million profit during the same quarter last year.

Global-e Online (GLBE) fell 16% after the Israeli e-commerce company saw its Q3 net loss widen to $0.41 per share, more than doubling its $0.19 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.30 per share loss during the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 79% over year-ago levels to $105.6 million, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $4.7 million.

