Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2021: TJX, LOW, TGT, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.06% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.22%.

TJX (TJX) was gaining over 6% in value as it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.80.

Lowe's (LOW) was climbing past 3% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.35.

Target (TGT) was down nearly 5% even as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, up from $2.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

