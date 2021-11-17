Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2021: TJX, LOW, TGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.06% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.22%.

TJX (TJX) was gaining over 6% in value as it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.80.

Lowe's (LOW) was climbing past 3% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, up from $1.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.35.

Target (TGT) was down nearly 5% even as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, up from $2.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.