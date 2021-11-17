Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2021: IHRT,ARVL,SRAD,TJX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.7%.

In company news, iHeartMedia (IHRT) climbed 5.2% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Robert Pittman Tuesday bought 24,150 shares of the radio broadcaster's common stock at an average of $20.7735 apiece, boosting his direct stake to 643,630 shares. Chief financial and operating officer Richard Bressler similarly acquired 22,615 shares on Tuesday through a series of open-market translations at an average of $22.1383 each, according to another regulatory filing.

TJX (TJX) rose 6.3% after the retailer reported Q3 net income of $0.84 per share, improving on a $0.71 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Net sales grew 23.8% during the three months ended Oct. 30 over year-ago levels, rising to $12.53 billion and also exceeding the $12.27 billion analysts mean.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was 1.4% higher, giving back most of an early 13% advance, after announcing an expanded multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association making Sportradar the exclusive global provider of NBA game and player data and the league taking an undisclosed equity stake in the company. The company Wednesday also reported a 30% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to 136.8 million euros ($154.6 million), topping analyst estimates looking for 133.4 million euros.

Among decliners, Arrival (ARVL) fell almost 19% after the Luxembourg-based electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed plans for a follow-on public offering of 25 million ordinary shares. Separately, the company Wednesday also began a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes.

