Consumer Sector Update for 11/17/2021: ARVL,SRAD,TJX

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Arrival (ARVL) declined over 18% after the Luxembourg-based electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed plans for a follow-on public offering of 25 million ordinary shares. Separately, the company Wednesday also began a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was 1.9% lower, giving back an early 13% advance, after announcing an expanded multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association making Sportradar the exclusive global provider of NBA game and player data and the league taking an undisclosed equity stake in the company. The company Wednesday also reported a 30% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to 136.8 million euros ($154.6 million), topping analyst estimates looking for 133.4 million euros.

TJX (TJX) rose 8% after the retailer reported Q3 net income of $0.84 per share, improving on a $0.71 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Net sales grew 23.8% during the three months ended Oct. 30 over year-ago levels, rising to $12.53 billion and also exceeding the $12.27 billion analysts mean.

