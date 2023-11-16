News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2023: WMT, SKIN, SCVL

November 16, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Consumer stocks were retreating Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1%.

In corporate news, Walmart (WMT) lifted its full-year outlook following a better-than-expected fiscal Q3, but the earnings guidance fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Its shares tumbled past 7%.

Beauty Health (SKIN) shares were falling more than 6% as it disclosed plans to cut its workforce by about 10% under the first stage of a cost-cutting plan.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) shares fell 6.5% after it reported lower fiscal Q3 results.

