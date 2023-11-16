Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2023: PLCE, WMT, SONO, UTI

Consumer stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.2%.

In corporate news, Children's Place (PLCE) shares slumped 25% after it reported a decline in fiscal Q3 adjusted net income and sales.

Sonos (SONO) shares gained 18% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results late Wednesday.

Universal Technical Institute's (UTI) shares got price upgrades from brokerages such as Barrington and Rosenblatt after the company said late Wednesday it "surpassed the fiscal year 2023 guidance ranges for all key financial metrics." Its shares jumped 15%.

Walmart (WMT) lifted its full-year outlook following a better-than-expected fiscal Q3, but the earnings guidance fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Its shares tumbled 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.