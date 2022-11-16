Markets
TGT

Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2022: TGT, ONON, LOW, XLP, XLY

November 16, 2022 — 09:14 am EST

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.19% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1% recently.

Target (TGT) was slipping past 16% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, down from $3.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.18.

On Holding (ONON) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of 0.07 Swiss francs ($0.07) per diluted share, up from 0.06 francs a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.11 francs. On Holding was recently down more than 1%.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) was climbing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.27 per diluted share, up 19.8% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $3.09.

