Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2022: CCL,CUK,AAP,TGT,SRAD

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed on Wednesday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.7%.

New data Wednesday showed US retail sales increased 1.3% during October, up from a flat reading the previous month after being flat the previous month. Excluding gasoline and auto sales, retail spending rose 0.9%, the Census Department said.

In company news, Carnival (CCL, CUK) dropped nearly 14% after the cruise ship chain overnight priced a $1 billion private offering of 5.75% convertible senior notes maturing in December 2027. The notes have an initial conversion price of $13.39 a share, or 20% above Tuesday's closing price.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) tumbled more than 15% after the retailer overnight missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 results and it also lowered its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 earnings below analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.84 per share, down from its $3.21 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while net sales grew 0.8% year-over-year to $2.64 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $3.34 per share and $2.65 billion, respectively.

Target (TGT) fell over 13% after reporting a 49% drop in adjusted Q3 net income from year-ago levels, trailing analyst forecasts for the three months ended Oct. 29, and warned consumer behavior is "increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty." The retail chain also is guiding same-store sales for the current quarter slipping in the low single-percentage digits compared with the consensus view expecting 3.1% year-over-year growth.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) surged nearly 16% after the sports-betting data and streaming platform company reported Q3 net income of 12.8 million euros ($13.3 million) on 178.8 million euros in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a 6.7 million euro profit on 170.7 million euros in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also raised its FY22 revenue forecast above analyst projections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.