Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2021: ONON,GOEV,EVCM,WHT,HD

Consumer discretionary stocks rallied Tuesday after Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) topped earnings and sales expectations and the gain in October's retail sales also surpassed estimates. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) gained nearly 1.7%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) fell 0.3%.

US retail sales rose 1.7% in October, topping expectations for 1.4% growth following an upwardly revised 0.8% gain the prior month.

In company news, On Holding (ONON) shares rose almost 20% after the Swiss maker of running shoes reported a surprise Q3 profit of 0.04 Swiss francs ($0.04) per class A share, from 0.03 francs per share a year earlier and topping analysts' consensus for a loss of 0.18 francs per share in a Capital IQ poll. Net sales grew 67.5% year-over-year to 218 million francs, also exceeding the 182.8 million francs Street view.

Canoo (GOEV) climbed almost 16% after the electric vehicles developer reported a Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $0.20 per share a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for a loss of a $0.44 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

EverCommerce (EVCM) slid almost 15% after the e-commerce platform late Monday launched a public offering of 11 million common shares.

