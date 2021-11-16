Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2021: ONON, ARMK, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.14% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.14% in recent trading.

On Holding (ONON) was gaining over 7% in value as it posted Q3 earnings of 0.04 francs ($0.04) per class A share, up from 0.03 francs per class A share a year earlier. Five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a GAAP loss of 0.18 francs per share.

Aramark (ARMK) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share that reversed the $0.35 adjusted loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average adjusted EPS forecast of $0.19. Aramark was down less than 1% in recent trading.

Walmart (WMT) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, up from $1.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.39. Walmart was down about 1% in premarket trading.

