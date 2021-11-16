Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 11/16/2021: LCID, ONON, GOEV, EVCM, WHT, HD

Consumer discretionary stocks rallied Tuesday after Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) breezed past profit and sales expectations during their most recent quarters coupled with a larger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) advanced 1.6%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) slipped 0.3%.

US retail sales rose 1.7% in October, topping expectations for 1.4% growth following an upwardly revised 0.8% gain the prior month.

In company news, Lucid Group (LCID) rallied Tuesday, rolling to a more than 24% gain after the electric vehicle maker lowered its Q3 net loss to $0.43 per share compared with a $6.64 per share loss during the year-ago quarter. It also said customers have placed orders for over 17,000 of its Lucid Air sedans, up from 13,000 at the end of September and reflecting a $1.3 billion order book.

Canoo (GOEV) climbed 24% after the electric vehicle developer reported a Q3 net loss of $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $0.20 per share a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for a loss of $0.44 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

On Holding (ONON) shares rose almost 26% after the Swiss maker of running shoes reported a surprise Q3 profit of 0.04 Swiss francs ($0.04) per class A share, from 0.03 francs per share a year earlier and topping analysts' consensus for a loss of 0.18 francs per share in a Capital IQ poll. Net sales grew 67.5% year-over-year to 218 million francs, also exceeding the 182.8 million francs Street view.

Among decliners, EverCommerce (EVCM) slid almost 15% after the e-commerce platform late Monday launched a public offering of 11 million common shares.

