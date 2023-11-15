News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2023: TGT, JD, GLBE, XLP, XLY

November 15, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently gaining 0.3%.

Target (TGT) was climbing past 13% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share, up from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.48.

JD.com (JD) was advancing by more than 6% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of 6.70 Chinese renminbi ($0.92) per diluted American depositary share, up from 6.27 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 5.89 renminbi.

Global-e Online (GLBE) was over 24% lower after saying it expects Q4 revenue in the range of $178 million to $186 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $194.9 million.

