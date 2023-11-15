Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2023: TGT, DIS, VFC

Consumer stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In corporate news, Target (TGT) shares jumped 17% after the retailer reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also said its gross margin rate rose to 27.4% from 24.7%.

VF (VFC) gained 13% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to neutral from underweight and raised its price target to $19 from $15.

ValueAct Capital has taken a "significant stake" in Walt Disney (DIS) and is still growing its position in the company, CNBC's Activist Spotlight said Wednesday. Disney shares rose 3.4%.

