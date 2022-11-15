Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2022: TME,SE,WMT,POWW

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.6%.

In company news, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) jumped over 30% after the Chinese music streaming platform beat Wall Street estimates with its Q3 results as its subscriber base grew and bolstered a recovery in advertising spending. Excluding one-time items, it earned 0.86 renminbi ($0.12) per American depositary share, up from 0.61 renminbi per ADS during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a 0.72 renminbi per ADS non-IFRS profit.

Sea (SE) surged over 39% on Tuesday after the e-commerce and digital entertainment company reported a significantly smaller Q3 net loss than analysts were expecting as total revenue grew 17.4% year-over-year, climbing to $3.16 billion and also exceeding the $3.01 billion Street view for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Walmart (WMT) gained 7.5% after the retail giant easily beat Wall Street with its non-GAAP earnings and sales for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31 and raised its FY23 forecast. It also authorized a new $20 billion stock buyback program and announced a proposed $3.1 billion settlement with state, local and tribal authorities resolving all legal claims linked to the company's sale of opioids, contingent on a minimum number of the plaintiffs signing for to the deal.

To the downside, AMMO (POWW) plunged nearly 26% after the sport ammunition company late Monday reported adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 trailing both year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates for the September quarter. It also cut the sales forecast for its FY23 ending March 31 to a new range of $220 million to $240 million, down from $300 million to $310 million previously and lagging the three-analyst mean looking for $295.1 million in revenue this year.

