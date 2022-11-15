Consumer Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SE,WMT,POWW

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Sea (SE) surged over 41% on Tuesday after the ecommerce and digital entertainment company reported a significantly smaller Q3 net loss than analysts were expecting as total revenue grew 17.4% year-over-year, climbing to $3.16 billion and also exceeding the $3.01 billion Street view for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Walmart (WMT) gained 7% after the retail giant easily beat Wall Street with its non-GAAP earnings and sales for its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31 and raised its FY23 forecast. It also authorized a new $20 billion stock buyback program and announced a proposed $3.1 billion settlement with state, local and tribal authorities resolving all legal claims linked to the company's sale of opioids, contingent on a minimum number of the plaintiffs signing for to the deal.

AMMO (POWW) plunged 26% after the sport ammunition company late Monday reported adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 trailing both year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates for the September quarter. It also cut the sales forecast for its FY23 ending March 31 to a new range of $220 million to $240 million, down from $300 million to $310 million previously and lagging the three-analyst mean looking for $295.1 million in revenue this year.

